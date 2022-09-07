REVIEW: Starbucks brings out fall drinks with a price increase

When it comes to fall beverages, Starbucks is on point. For nearly 20 years, Starbucks has brought out their signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, which has been popular by many.

To keep the fall hype going, Starbucks debuts a variety of new drinks every year while bringing back the classics.

Besides bringing back their PSL, they also brought back other fall favorites including the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which made its debut in 2019, and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, which made its debut last fall.

However, this year is a little bit different for the beloved coffee company. On August 29, CNN Business reported that the price of the famous PSL is expected to increase from $5.45 to $5.95 for a grande.

If a Pumpkin Spice Latte is not your cup of tea (or, in this case, coffee) but you like pumpkin, there are other alternatives for you to try such as the pumpkin cream cold brew, which has the same amount of pumpkin taste as the PSL.

If you don’t like pumpkin at all, Starbucks has you covered. Starbucks has a wide variety of both caffeinated and non-caffeinated beverages alike without a trace of pumpkin.

Another fall beverage that has made its return is the Caramel Apple Spice —an apple cider with caramel flavor.

As someone who prefers iced drinks year-round, I like this drink hot. It’s perfect for those cool, rainy fall days and another plus to the drink is it can help soothe your throat during seasonal allergies.

Another non-pumpkin fall favorite that has made its return to the menu this year is the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

The Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is non-dairy and tastes delicious. The drink is made with an Apple Brown Sugar sauce to make the drink taste like an apple pie.

The drinks listed above, with or without pumpkin, are slightly more affordable than the Pumpkin Spice latte. A grande Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew costs $5.25 and a grande Apple Crisp Oat milk Macchiato costs $5.75. It’s not a huge difference, but it is a 20-70 cent difference between the three drinks.