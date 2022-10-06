REVIEW: Hocus Pocus 2 brings a modern twist to a 90s classic

In a seemingly perfect start to the month of all things spooky, the Sanderson Sisters returned for a sequel to their 90s occult classic, “Hocus Pocus.” Nearly 30 years after we were introduced to witches Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, the black candle was lit and the actresses reprised their roles like they had been conjured straight from the original. And while Jason Marsden did not reprise his role as Binx the immortal black cat (for obvious reasons), this sequel is not without the classic Halloween staple. There is a black cat. His name is Cobweb.

The sequel, released exclusively on Disney+, starts off similar to the original movie, bringing its viewers back to 17th-century Salem, Massachusetts. Only this time, we see the Sanderson sisters as young girls, before they were hanged for witchcraft.

Taylor Henderson, Juju Brener and Nina Kitchen do a spectacular job as the young sisters. When we are transported to modern-day Salem, we are introduced to best friends Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) who spend their time practicing practical witchcraft and hanging out at Salem’s local apothecary, the original Sanderson house from the first movie. Becca and Izzy unknowingly unleash the Sanderson coven onto Salem, and hijinks ensue.

One thing the movie does particularly well is adding to the classic 90s comedy. Hocus Pocus is an iconic comedy and director Anne Fletcher does an amazing job at decorating the 90s comedy with modern twists.

The movie’s plot, albeit ultimately similar to the original movie, keeps you entertained with the sister’s show tunes and classic hijinks while pulling at your heartstrings as Winnifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) is forced to choose between power and loyalty.