Senator Roger Marshall says he’s ready and willing to fight for Kansas

U.S. Kansas senator Roger Marshall talks to Wichita community members at a town hall on Oct. 31. Marshall discussed any issues or questions the audience had for him.

Republican Roger Marshall started his term in the Senate in 2021 after the Nov. 3 election in 2020. With four years left in his position, he is looking to do more for Kansas.

Marshall previously served in the House of Representatives from 2017-2020. In a visit to Wichita on Oct. 31, Marshall met with community members at the Rockwell Branch of the Wichita Public Library to hear their feedback and questions about problems in today’s government.

Coming from a farming family, he has been on agriculture committees in both the House and Senate. Helping smaller, rural communities has always been a focus for him. Marshall is known for working with former President Donald Trump in some of these areas.

“The bigger picture though is things like inflation and taxes,” Marshall said. “The price of gasoline and groceries impact people on the edges more than anybody.”

As a doctor, health and education are one of his biggest focus areas. Marshall has always been firm on his standing with COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

“I never have changed my position on the vaccine since day one,” Marshall said. “I have always said it should be a decision between you and the doctor.”

After the Supreme Court ruling that took away federal protection of abortion rights, Marshall stuck with his pro-life stance. As an OBGYN, he hopes that Kansas can find a better solution to the current problem.

“I believe that life begins at conception,” Marshall said. “That I have spent my entire professional life protecting the life and well-being of moms and babies, and I’m going to keep doing that.”

With the gap constantly widening between political parties, Marshall is confident that common ground and bipartisan legislation can be achieved.

“The people of Kansas sent me to D.C. to fight for them,” Marshall said. “And that’s what I’m going to do.”

One of the issues Marshall touched on was how the war raging in Ukraine has become an American problem in some ways. He voted in favor of the first round of funding but against the last two. His worry is that America will end up funding a war we are not a part of. That there are American problems this funding can be used for.

Marshall is willing to fight for his belief in “traditional Kansas values” and to make changes where they are necessary.

“We’re not going to move the needle in one day’s time,” Marshall said. “Just be good for America.”

To learn more about Marshall, go to kansansformarshall.com