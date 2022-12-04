PHOTOS: Men’s basketball versus Kansas State

Maegan Vincent, Photographer|December 4, 2022

DSC_1811
Gallery|3 Photos
Maegan Vincent / The Sunflower
The Shockers met in-state rival, the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan. On Dec 3, the Shockers traveled to Kansas State to play at Bramlage Coliseum, losing 55-50.