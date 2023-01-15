REVIEW: 7Brew, home of “you-nique drinks”

7Brew coffee opened November 19, 2022 at the corner of Central and Hillside. They are a strictly drive-thru establishment, with two lanes for efficiency. The staff comes to greet you, much like Chick-fil-a.

The staff member that took care of me was incredibly nice and knowledgeable. When I told her it was my first time there, she offered me a menu to keep and recommended some items and flavors.

I tried the Seven Energy, with blackberry and peach flavoring and the Smooth 7 as it came. Each drink was about seven dollars, so they keep their prices within their theme.

Overall, the staff is very hospitable. When the worker saw me struggling with other trash she offered to take it out for me. I can also appreciate the fact that each menu item is $7, no matter the size. But I can see where some people would have an issue paying $7 for a small drink.

I think 7Brew is worth at least one try, maybe two. They have very good drinks and incredible energy.