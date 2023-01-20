REVIEW: Spend your days at Coffee Daze

Coffee Daze is located at Douglas and Hillside right across the street from Crown Uptown Theatre.

The interior and decorations around the store give off a cozy energy. It’s a chill, comfortable atmosphere to either hang out or do some homework.

The staff made me feel incredibly welcomed, and were more than accommodating when I needed a minute to look at their menu.

I got their Avocado Toast, Everything Toast, Strawberry Avalanche Frappe, and their signature drink, The Daze. The store was fairly busy, and it took about 10 minutes to get everything.

I paid $30 for everything, including the tip, which is a little pricey for me, but the food and drinks were very good.

The Daze had very little coffee taste to it, which is nice for those who don’t like the taste of coffee, and the Strawberry Avalanche tasted like a strawberry milkshake.

To me, Coffee Daze would be a nice treat after a big event. They are worth a try, just be prepared to drop a chunk of change.