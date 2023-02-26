PHOTOS: WBB v.s. Temple

Kristy Mace, Photographer*|February 26, 2023

Trajata Colbert gets the ball back from the opposing team, pivots to pass the ball again. Colbert made 13 points throughout the game.
Graduate student Curtessia Dean walks with her family and is recognized during senior night. Dean set a personal season record for number of points scored during Saturday's game against Temple (22 points).