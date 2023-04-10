Summer showings with Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 is in full swing, with showings coming to three locations in Wichita. Each film will be followed by a clip from the documentary series “10 Years With Hayao Miyazaki.” This year’s festival has included films from March to November, with three theaters in Wichita running each film for the allotted times: Regal Warren West & Imax, AMC Northrock 14 and Regal Warren East.

Spirited Away: Live on Stage

“Spirited Away: Live on Stage” is the first ever adaptation of the 2001 film “Spirited Away.” The show, adapted and directed by John Caird, Tony Award winner for Les Misérables, ran with two separate casts in Tokyo in 2022.

Japanese with English subtitles

Sunday, April 23 at 4p.m.

Thursday, April 27 at 7p.m.

Ponyo

This year, Studio Ghibli is celebrating the 15th anniversary of “Ponyo,” an all-ages film about the friendship between a little boy and a magical goldfish girl.

English dub

Sunday, May 7 at 4p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 7p.m.

Japanese with English subtitles

Monday, May 8 at 7p.m.

Wednesday, May 10 at 7p.m.

Kiki’s Delivery Service

“Kiki’s Delivery Service” is the story of a young witch embarking on a pilgrimage to a seaside town to find herself.

English dub

Sunday, June 11 at 4p.m.

Sunday, June 11 at 7p.m.

Japanese with English subtitles

Monday, June 12 at 7p.m.

Wednesday, June 14 at 7p.m.

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” is one of Studio Ghibli’s lesser known films. The film shows the adventures of brave Princess Nausicaä living in a post-war apocalyptic world.

English dub

Sunday, July 9 at 4p.m.

Japanese with English subtitles

Tuesday, July 11 at 7p.m.

Castle in the Sky

“Castle in the Sky” recounts the tale of Pazu and Sheeta, brought together by mysterious circumstances, on their search for the floating castle Laputa.

English dub

Monday, July 10 at 7p.m.

Japanese with English subtitles

Wednesday, July 12 at 7p.m.

Princess Mononoke

“Princess Mononoke” is about Princess Mononoke herself, a wild girl raised by wolves, and Ashitaka the warrior. This film covers the impact of humanity on natural environments.

English dub

Sunday, Aug. 6 at 4p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 at 7p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7 at 7p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7p.m.

Japanese with English subtitles

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 3p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7p.m.

Other showings can be found at gkids.com/ghiblifest/.