This week’s brief news — June 22

C.H.I. scholarship applications now open

Nationally, an estimated 3-4% of youth formerly placed in foster care complete a four-year degree program, according to the National Foster Youth Institute. As part of a continuous effort to uplift, educate, mentor and aid disadvantaged youth, the Student Government Association Courage, Honor and Independence (C.H.I ) Scholarship is now accepting applications.

Created in partnership with the Courageous Chi Chapter of Lambda Pi Upsilon and Latinas Poderosas Unidas, the scholarship is offered only to current or previous high school foster youth. Applicants must have a 2.5 minimum GPA, a letter of recommendation and an essay or video submission. Additional information and requirements can be found on the WSU News page, and the application can be completed via ShockerSync. Questions can be sent to [email protected] or [email protected].

Nine and 10-month faculty, exempt staff must select salary spread plan for 2023-24

For nine and 10-month faculty and exempt staff members, salary spread selection is now available for the 2023-24 academic year. Employees who want their pay spread out over 12 months are asked to complete the Annualized Salary Spread Agreement by July 7.

Those who would like to cancel their 12-month spread selection must complete the Salary Spread Cancellation Form by July 14.

No action is required for those who don’t want to make changes to their salary spread. Employees with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact [email protected] for assistance.

Campus Credit Union closes permanently

Wichita State’s Campus Credit Union, the banking facility located next to the WSUPD, closed its doors permanently on June 9. Services will continue at the branch’s two other locations –one on 21st Street and the other in the Rhatigan Student Center – and no account or service interruptions are expected. The closure follows several poor Google reviews left by disgruntled former customers.

Representatives at the 21st Street branch are available to answer questions regarding the campus location closure, available services, and account information at 316-867-4700.

Osher Reentry Scholarship submissions now open

Adult learner students with a five-year cumulative education gap are now invited to apply for the Osher Reentry Scholarship program for the Fall 2023 semester. Undergraduate qualified candidates can receive up to $2,500 with renewal available annually for applicants in good academic standing.

The submission portal closes on July 1, and all applicants will be notified of their results by July 29. Applicants must be WSU, first-time bachelor degree-seeking students with financial need and less than 50% of coursework presented online. Additional information and eligibility requirements, as well as the submission portal, can be found on the WSU Osher Reentry Scholarship Program webpage.

Women of WSU seeking donations for vintage market fundraiser

The Women of WSU (WWSU), an all-female-identifying organization dedicated to providing student scholarships, are seeking donations for their upcoming silent auction fundraiser in October. The group is requesting WSU memorabilia at least 10 years old until Sept. 25. Items eligible for donation include jewelry, caps, and clothing.

Those interested in donating or seeking more information can call Anne Marie Brown at 316-978-3500 to arrange a drop-off time in room C127 of the Duerksen Fine Arts Center.

Engineering associate dean to resume teaching

College of Engineering associate dean of undergraduate studies, finance and administration Steven Skinner will return to WSU classrooms this fall to resume teaching and research. Skinner, who served as the associate dean for the last 11 years, will pick up new roles in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, where he will be more actively involved in hands-on student learning.

The College of Engineering will host a celebration to commemorate Skinner’s transition at the start of the fall semester.

Parking officer positions advertised

WSU’s Parking Services is in search of two new parking officers to enforce campus parking and lot reservation rules. The position advertises Monday through Friday, 3-11 p.m. shifts on the WSU main campus to monitor parking spaces and patrol university grounds for parking violations.

Additional information regarding the positions, including requirements and pay, can be found on the application portal.

Registration now available for ‘Class Teams’ Microsoft training

WSU faculty and staff interested in utilizing Microsoft Teams class team features this fall are encouraged to register for upcoming “Class Teams in Microsoft Teams” training sessions. The two-and-a-half-hour sessions will offer instruction on team features, like how to upload and edit assignments and quizzes; access and utilize grading, reflection and insight elements; and customize and edit the team home page.

One session will be hosted on July 25, and another on Aug. 3 ahead of the upcoming Fall 2023 semester. Additional details, registration, and prerequisite requirements are available on the myTraining tab on the myWSU portal.

Berlin professor to give ‘German Model of Police Education’ presentation

Berlin School of Economics and Law professor Jan Dirk Roggenkamp will visit campus on June 22 to present police education strategies in his lecture, “The German Model of Police Education,” in hopes of refining American policing.

Roggenkamp, a professor of public law, has published numerous articles and legal commentaries sharing advice on how to optimize policing worldwide. Along with two and a half to four years of basic training, German police officers are rigorously trained in de-escalation, disarming and other life-preserving techniques to ensure that lethal force is used as a last resort, according to The Atlantic. Roggenkamp’s presentation will focus on how these methods can not only improve general policing but also prevent the unnecessary loss of life.

Roggenkamp’s presentation will begin at 3:30 p.m. in room 265 of the Rhatigan Student Center, with no registration or fees required. A reception will follow where attendees can ask Roggenkamp additional questions.