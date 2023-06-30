This week’s brief news — June 30

New NIAR partnerships to establish STRATO Testbed program

The Wichita State University National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) has announced a new partnership with various national programs to launch a new study program on sustainment technologies.

The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS), the U.S. Transportation Command and the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command have partnered with the on-campus research facility to offer government, industry, and academic study on a newly acquired KC-135 air refueling aircraft. The aircraft, which currently resides at the McConnell Air Force Base, will be the primary research focus of a new program to create new flight sustainment solutions.

The new program, the Sustainment Technologies, Research, and Automation for Transformative Operations Testbed (STRATO-T), aims to provide researchers from across the state with the means to study ground evaluations, sustainment, and energy efficiency of the retired refueling aircraft.

RSC Shocker Store to close for inventory

The Rhatigan Student Center Shocker Store, the one-stop-shop for Shocker gear, memorabilia, and textbooks, will close on June 28 as employees calculate their end-of-year inventory. The store will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 3. However, the Shocker Store – as well as all other RSC shops and departments – will be closed again for Independence Day on July 4.

While delays are expected for web orders, the Braeburn Square Shocker Store will remain open during the RSC store closure.

‘First Year Eats’: WSU Dining launches new social, menu-tasting program

Wichita State University Dining Services invites all WSU students to participate in its new ‘First Year EATS’ programs. Tailored but not limited to first-year students, the new program offers dining hall meet-ups, food tours, first-year teaching kitchens, and first looks at new menu items. Most events require no registration or RSVP, with the first activity of the year – a ‘Meet WSU catering Mix & Mingle event’ – slotted for Aug. 29.

An early list of event line-ups and additional information can be found on the new First Year Eats website.

Nominations open for 2023 Alumni Awards

As part of the annual 2023 Heritage Alumni Award ceremony, the Wichita State Foundation and Alumni Engagement team are seeking nominations for graduated Shockers with notable achievements for their upcoming Heritage Gala. Nominated individuals with notable personal and professional achievements will be recognized at the Nov. 7 reception. Nominations are now open for three award categories: Young Alumni, Social Impact, and Alumni Achievement. Additional information and the links to submit nominations can be found on the Wichita State Foundation website.

‘Mediated Femininities’ artist talk scheduled at Ulrich

Conceptual photographer Susan Copich will present at the Ulrich Museum later this week to share some of her most famous photographs’ metaphorical and psychological layers and themes.

Copich, an Ohio-born photographer and Ohio State performance and choreography graduate, is known for her dark, yet witty conceptual photographs, which have been showcased internationally. One of her more recent collections, ‘then he forgot my name,’ highlights the relationship between mortality and the ‘collective awakening of female power.’

Copich’s “Mediated Femininities: One Body, Many Stories” session will be presented at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 in the Polk/Wilson Gallery of the Ulrich.