This week’s brief news — July 6

Higher Learning Commission approves WSU student success initiative

The Higher Learning Commission (HLC), a U.S Department of Education accreditation agency, recently approved one of WSU’s newest proposals as part of the university’s Student Success and Persistence (SSP) initiative. The university was required to implement The Quality Initiative Protocol as part of Open Pathway, the HLC’s model of accreditation for WSU.

The protocol aims to reform present concerns and make progress on university goals and aspirations. WSU hopes to utilize the Quality Initiative and SSP to increase student retention and graduation rates, especially in underserved student populations.

Additional details, including a video-message from President Rick Muma and Provost Shirley Lefever regarding the SSP initiative, can be found on the Student Success and Persistence website.

WSU partnerships to aid special education and elementary teacher shortage

In collaboration with WSU Tech and Butler Community College, WSU has announced the implementation of a new initiative to directly combat the critical shortage of special education and elementary educators in Kansas.

The Kansas Board of Regents awarded the colleges a collective $97,000 in funding for the new Teacher Education Pathways program to provide students with easier access to early childhood and elementary education licensure.

The program is set to begin in fall 2023 with a series of scholarships available for education-focused WSU Tech and Butler-bound high school students, as well as for WSU transfer students enrolled in the College of Applied Studies’ Teacher Apprentice Program (TAP), early childhood or elementary education programs.

WSU filmmakers share documentary of Piatt Park tragedy and lasting impact

WSU Cohen Honors College Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Kevin Harrison, along with friend Ricardo Harris and producer Kenneth Hawkins have shared their short documentary, “The Silent Cries of Unheard Ghetto Children” detailing the horrors of the 1965 Piatt Park plane tragedy and its aftermath.

Nearly 59 years ago, a U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-135 refueling tanker crashed shortly after take-off in the predominantly Black neighborhood on Piatt Street. Ten homes were destroyed in the crash and 30 people died – including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, inspiring the name of the documentary.

The 80-minute film depicts how racism and segregation affected the recovery, care and treatment of the survivors and their families. The previously unheard voices of those who recall the traumatic event and live in the shadow of its impact are showcased with in-depth interviews.

The documentary made its debut on June 25 at Piatt Park, and awaits distribution for private viewing.

Wichitans flock to Towne East for Scheels grand opening

After months of construction on the west end of the Towne East shopping mall, Wichita’s newest sports and outdoor recreation Sheels chain has opened its doors to shoppers. An opening ceremony, hosted on July 1, featured Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders and mascot K.C. Wolf, as well as giveaways and food stalls. Hundreds of locals flocked to the sporting goods store to browse new goods, including candy, LEGOS, fishing poles, hunting equipment and sports gear.

Scheels will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.

Women in Public Service conference registration now available

The Women in Public Service (WPS) association invites WSU students, employees and local service professionals to register for their upcoming 2023 Conference. WPS is a local organization committed to providing future and past generations of women with the essential education, networking and development tools to strengthen female leadership in public service roles.

Keynote speaker Kaye Monk-Morgan, president and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center and former WSU employee will speak about “When Women in Public Service Lead,” followed by several breakout sessions. Participants will receive a free book upon attendance.

Registration for the July 13 conference is now available on the 2023 Women in Public Service Conference website until July 6.