Wichita State Jersey Mike’s Subs to open

After Wichita State announced several new locations coming to its Innovation Campus, Jersey Mike’s Subs will be opening its doors on Wednesday, July 12.

The shop sells sandwiches as well as other items and will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. every day.

In a WSU News release, Annette Hennes, who owns the restaurant location at WSU, said the chain set out to find a new location and was attracted to Braeburn Square.

“There’s so much potential,” Hennes said. “We love being associated with the university, sports, students and the Innovation Campus.”

The announcement of the new restaurant location came in February. The restaurant was originally slated to open in May.

The restaurant will join others in the square, like Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and Sungrano Pizza.