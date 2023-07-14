This week’s brief news — July 14

New HOPE Services to promote wellness, prevention efforts

Formerly part of Wichita State’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), a new service program has joined WSU’s arsenal of mental health and prevention resources.

The new Health, Outreach, Prevention and Education (HOPE) Services, located inside the Steve Clark YMCA, offers various trainings on sensitive subjects like substance abuse, suicide prevention and sexual violence, as well as outreach activities and wellness resources. HOPE Services are available now, ahead of the upcoming fall 2023 semester, for WSU students, faculty and staff.

Additional information and links to prevention training can be found on the HOPE Services webpage.

WSUPD now offering active threat training courses

With more than 18 documented mass shootings in Kansas in 2023, including the recent City Nightz shooting, WSUPD is now offering active threat training courses to faculty and staff. Three types of sessions – the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE), Stop the Bleed, and Scenarios – can be taken by individuals or departments to better prepare for a potential campus shooting.

Each in-person session is an hour long and requires registration prior to attendance, available on the UPD website. The next upcoming sessions will be hosted on July 26 from 6-8 p.m.

WSU 2023 winter closedown, academic, tenure and promotion calendars available

The final version of the 2023 winter closedown schedule has been published after a brief revision of dates to accommodate spring 2024 pre-session classes. The new dates, published on the WSU News website, state that winter closedown will begin at the end of the day on Dec. 18 and campus will reopen on the morning of Jan. 2. No classes will be hosted during the 10-day shutdown.

The Office of Academic Affairs released the academic as well as tenure and promotion calendars earlier this week for students, staff and faculty. The academic calendar, available on the calendars and forms webpage, shows important dates, such as registration and refund deadlines, holiday closures and beginning and end dates for classes. The tenure and promotion calendar can be found on the same website and highlights important deadlines for university staff for the 2023-2024 tenure/promotion procedure.

Military and Veteran Services office closed until July 14

The Military and Veteran Services office will reopen on July 14 after a brief closure. The office, which provides financial and enrollment aid for veterans, active military and military-affiliated students, was closed on July 10 while staff attended an out-of-state conference, and is expected to reopen on the morning of July 14. All emails will continue to be monitored by staff, and responses should be anticipated within a day or two of submission.

WSU Tech Services to issue new password reset feature

To increase data security and provide users with accessible password-reset options, the WSU Information Technology Services (ITS) has announced the implementation of a new password-reset system. The Self-Service Password Reset (SSPR) is an optional function that enables users to reset and change their passwords with an additional verification method for safety.

WSU ITS is expected to email students, faculty and staff with additional information once the functionality is available, and are accepting inquiries via email at [email protected].

WSU to suspend Respondus LockDown Browser services Aug. 1

Wichita State will no longer support Respondus LockDown Browers and Monitor services for in-person, hybrid or online students and professors starting on Aug. 1. LockDown, the former standard for virtual proctoring, will be replaced by Examity, a tool that utilizes AI and live proctoring options.

Other proctoring browsers can still be purchased at the expense of departments, and students are still expected to pay live proctoring exam fees.

Registration open for Maternal and Child Health Equity Conference

Researchers, practitioners, WSU faculty, staff and students are invited to register for the upcoming Maternal and Child Health Equity Conference. The conference will focus on the importance of connecting and collaborating with others to improve health outcomes while touching on topics like housing, domestic violence and mental health for maternal figures.

The conference will be hosted on Aug. 25 in the Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Registration is $30 for general attendees and $15 for students and can be completed on the conference website.

Esports summer camp sign-up available

Middle and high school students in grades 6-12 are invited to register for the upcoming esports summer camp, hosted from July 24-28 in the Corbin Education Center. Attendees will be mentored by current esport coaches, members and other professionals via gameplay sessions, workshops and hands-on activities.

All skill levels are welcome. Registration ranges from $200-$370 and is available on the esports event registration website.