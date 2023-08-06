WSU students volunteer at bike-riding camp for people with disabilities

Gallery • 4 Photos Mia Hennen Aiden, an iCan Bike participant, runs through a tunnel of volunteers after completing the week-long camp on Aug. 4. People with disabilities participated in the camp to learn how to ride a bike almost or completely independently.

Research shows that most people with autism or Down syndrome can’t ride a bike. Over the last week, the non-profit organization iCan Shine hosted an iCan Bike camp at Wichita State to teach around 40 children and adults with disabilities how to ride a bike.

Over 100 volunteers came out throughout the week to help. Most were physical therapy (PT) and physician associate (PA) students at WSU.

“PT; PA; it’s all health care. The students that do that work want to help people, so it’s just right up our alley,” Brandon Eckerman, a PA student, said. “Working with kids with disabilities, it’s very rewarding.”

Volunteers worked in sessions with the same aspiring bikers each day. Campers started off with some to no experience riding a bike, steadily building their motor skills to ride on their own or mostly on their own by the end of the week.

“The ideal is that each kid has two volunteers that stay with them all week,” Jennifer James, assistant physical therapy professor, said. “So they get to build that relationship. The kid knows, ‘These are my volunteers. These are my buddies.’”

Participants said it was a great opportunity for students to get hands-on experience in the health care field.

“It’s either a good physical workout, or it’s a good practice in patience, being able to work with them and start where they’re at,” Eckerman said.

The idea to host the camp at WSU came from a conversation over a year ago between PT student Caitlyn Idleman and M’Lisa Shelden, PT department chair.

“(Idleman’s) daughter had learned to ride a bike, and she said, ‘Well, she went to iCan Bike camp in Topeka,’” Shelden said. “She was like, ‘Do you think we could do that?’”

Shelden said they went to the PT representative at the WSU Foundation to ensure the camp was accessible to all interested. The representative directed them to the Davis-Moore Auto Group owner Stuart Ray, who almost immediately agreed to help host and fund the camp.

“We had all the money we needed, like, in five minutes,” Shelden said.

Participants had to pay a $20 fee for the camp, but those unable to were offered scholarships.

Organizers said they’re hoping to bring the camp and others to Wichita State every year. They also discussed creating a club or group for bikers to come practice throughout the year.

“We want to do (the) swim (program),” James said. “And we originally thought we’ll rotate, and we’ll do bike and then swim … but the response we’ve had from the community has been ‘please do both.’ So we’re going to try to do both next summer.”

James said doing both camps next summer will take a surge of additional volunteers.

“We’ll take anybody who wants to be a part of it,” James said.

Those interested in the program can email [email protected] or [email protected].