The Sunflower
The Sunflower

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences takes first Clash of Colleges victory

Monique Bever, ReporterAugust 28, 2023
Students+representing+the+Fairmount+College+of+Liberal+Arts+and+Sciences+huddle+together+in+celebration+of+their+tug-of-war+win.+LAS+held+a+200+point+lead+based+on+the+weeks+events+prior+to+the+in-person+games+on+Aug.+25.
Kristy Mace
Students representing the Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences huddle together in celebration of their tug-of-war win. LAS held a 200 point lead based on the week’s events prior to the in-person games on Aug. 25.

Carolyn Shaw, political science professor and organizer of Clash of Colleges, described Clash of Colleges as a “rainbow” of students from each college. 

As one of the academic year’s first events, students ended their first week of classes with free admission to food, dancing and competitive games between the university’s different academic colleges. 

Earning the most points, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences won first place. The Spirit Award, received by the college with the best participation, attitude, and behavior, went to the College of Engineering.

Due to the hot weather, half of the events took place inside of the Heskett Center and the others under tents on Hubbard Lawn.

After students attended their respective college’s pre-party, the games began. Activities included relay races, tug of war, rock paper scissors, and tic tac toe.

“I really enjoyed seeing people from different colleges not just cheering on their college team, but actually cheering on other college’s teams,” Carolyn Shaw, political science professor and event organizer said. 

Wichita State junior Olivia Robles attended the clash for the first time this year.

“I usually hide from the heat, but today I have freshmen friends this year,” Robles said. “I’m gonna show up. I’m gonna represent.”
About the Contributors
Monique Bever, Reporter/Photographer
Monique Bever is a first-year reporter and photographer. She is a freshman majoring in philosophy. Monique has lived in Wichita for most of her life. She loves film, fashion, and her cat.
Kristy Mace, Photo Editor
Kristy Mace is the photo editor for The Sunflower. She's majoring in psychology and minoring in French. Currently a junior, Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She also plays for Wichita State's bowling team and does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.

