Welcome event offers advice, snacks for graduate students

Alexander Engledow, ReporterAugust 29, 2023
File+Photo
Jacob Workentine
File Photo

As the semester begins, graduate students were singled out to be given a warm welcome at the Graduate Student Welcome event.

While the program for the event included graduate specific information, it functioned like a much smaller orientation session.

Different campus organizations, such as Student Health Services and Counseling and Psychological Services, spoke about the resources they offered for students. A panel at the end of the program allowed the graduate students to ask representatives of the campus departments any question they may have had.

The Campus Activities Center (CAC) Theater hosted approximately 20 students in attendance.

After the Grad Student Welcome was over, students were encouraged to go to the on-campus job fair. At the fair, they could find opportunities to work on campus.

Many snacks were provided at the CAC Theater for graduate students who attended. Leftovers were moved to a different building for nearby students to not waste them.
Alexander Engledow, Reporter
Alexander Engledow is a first-year reporter with The Sunflower. Engledow is a freshman majoring in Secondary Education with a focus on History and Government. He can also be found shoutcasting for the eSports team on campus. Engledow uses he/him pronouns.
Jacob Workentine, Former photographer
Workentine worked as a photographer for The Sunflower.

