Glow Party invites students to night of sharks, light

Gallery • 8 Photos Cheyanne Tull Freshman Kylie LeValley, who is on the pre-med track, poses with her friends at the photo booth. The bubbles were a popular feature in many people's photos.

In a dimmed version of the Rhatigan Student Center, students gathered for a night of glow-in-the-dark antics. Attendees of WSU’s Glow Party on Thursday evening enjoyed a DJ, glow sticks and refreshments.

Despite worries, the glow party was packed with students. The event staff dressed as sharks at the beginning of the party and encouraged students to get on the dance floor.

Payton Hamilton said that planning the event had its challenges. On the Student Activities Council, Hamilton served as the freshman representative on the digital content creation team.

“I know that there was a lot of stress about how it would turn out,” Hamilton said. “Especially since the Glow Party happened last year, I know it was a bit of a challenge to (match) that.”

Hamilton helped market this event and other Student Activities Council (SAC) events by making posters as well as taking film and video to post on SAC’s social media.

The glow party gave students the opportunity to meet classmates outside of an academic setting. Joy Glover, a freshman studying interior architecture, said that she was there for that exact reason.

“I saw this party on WSU’s Instagram, and I thought it would be fun,” Glover said. “I’m here to make some friends and the vibes are good.”

There was also an area where students could take photos and videos with their friends with photo booth accessories.

Yolanda Martinez, a freshman studying health science, arrived early to the event.

“It’s my first year, I’m paying for these classes, so I’m going to have some fun,” Martinez said.