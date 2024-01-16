Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Women’s basketball falters against North Texas in fourth quarter

Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports EditorJanuary 16, 2024
Senior+guard+DJ+McCarty+watches+the+womens+basketball+team+from+the+sidelines+on+Dec.+4.+The+team+lost+to+the+Houston+Huskies%2C+49-44.
Mia Hennen
Senior guard DJ McCarty watches the women’s basketball team from the sidelines on Dec. 4. The team lost to the Houston Huskies, 49-44.

The Wichita State women’s basketball team headed down south to face off against conference newcomer North Texas, inevitably stumbling in the fourth quarter, 72-68.

The Shockers faced off against a tough opponent who has not been defeated at home this season. The two tied in the first quarter, 14-14. 

North Texas would commit nine turnovers and shoot 34.6% from the field, allowing Wichita State to cruise with a 10-0 run late in the second quarter. 

The Shockers would put on an impressive performance in the second quarter to outscore the Mean Green going into the half, 32-24. 

Wichita State would keep its momentum going into the third quarter, going for an 11-2 run and holding an 18-point lead during the third. 

North Texas would respond with a 9-2 run to end the third quarter, 53-42. 

The Mean Green would start off the fourth quarter running with a 9-0 run to cut the lead by 2, 53-51. 

North Texas went on to put on an impressive performance, scoring 30 points in the last quarter to take the lead. 

Freshman Salese Blow led the Shockers with a career-high 23 points in 8-17 and made three triples during the match. 

The Shockers had their best night from beyond the arc, shooting a season-high of nine 3-pointers, going 9-21.   

Wichita State is now 5-12 overall (1-4 in conference). The team will return to Charles Koch Arena on Jan. 17 to take on Memphis. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. 
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports Editor
Mia Hennen, Editor in Chief
Mia Hennen is the current editor in chief for The Sunflower. Before becoming editor, Hennen was the news/managing editor. They are a junior at Wichita State majoring in English and minoring in communications and Spanish, hoping to pursue any career involving writing or editing. Hennen uses they/them pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2024 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *