Women’s basketball falters against North Texas in fourth quarter

The Wichita State women’s basketball team headed down south to face off against conference newcomer North Texas, inevitably stumbling in the fourth quarter, 72-68.

The Shockers faced off against a tough opponent who has not been defeated at home this season. The two tied in the first quarter, 14-14.

North Texas would commit nine turnovers and shoot 34.6% from the field, allowing Wichita State to cruise with a 10-0 run late in the second quarter.

The Shockers would put on an impressive performance in the second quarter to outscore the Mean Green going into the half, 32-24.

Wichita State would keep its momentum going into the third quarter, going for an 11-2 run and holding an 18-point lead during the third.

North Texas would respond with a 9-2 run to end the third quarter, 53-42.

The Mean Green would start off the fourth quarter running with a 9-0 run to cut the lead by 2, 53-51.

North Texas went on to put on an impressive performance, scoring 30 points in the last quarter to take the lead.

Freshman Salese Blow led the Shockers with a career-high 23 points in 8-17 and made three triples during the match.

The Shockers had their best night from beyond the arc, shooting a season-high of nine 3-pointers, going 9-21.

Wichita State is now 5-12 overall (1-4 in conference). The team will return to Charles Koch Arena on Jan. 17 to take on Memphis. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.