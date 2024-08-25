Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: College of Engineering Clash of the Colleges Pep Rally

Students from the College of Engineering prepared for Clash of the Colleges at a rally hosted at Devlin Hall. The college went on to win the spirit award in recognition of the students’ enthusiasm.
Kristy Mace, PhotographerAugust 25, 2024
8.23 engineering pre W-11
Kristy Mace
Engineering students chant together as they prepare to head outside for the Clash of the Colleges event on Aug. 23. The Pre-Party for engineering students allowed some to get letters and exclamation marks painted on their chests.
About the Contributor
Kristy Mace
Kristy Mace, Photographer
Kristy Mace was the photo editor for The Sunflower during the 2023-2024 year. She's majoring in psychology. Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.