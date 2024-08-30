Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: ADI’s “Break the Pyramid of Stereotypes” event

ADI joined students in exposing disability stigma at their “Break the Pyramid of Stereotypes” event.
Shelby DuVall, ReporterAugust 30, 2024
Shelby DuVall
Ivan Castillo, the Student Programs Coordinator and Co-Advisor of ADI, discusses how students with disabilities face issues at ADI's "Break the Pyramid of Stereotypes" event on Aug. 27.
