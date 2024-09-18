Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Teacher alumni Back to School Bash

Local teachers who graduated from Wichita State were invited back to attend for music, food and networking.
Zachary Ruth, PhotographerSeptember 18, 2024
Zachary Ruth
Director of Development for the College of Apllied Studies Alyssa Hoffine and Dean of the College of Fine Arts Wendy Hanes visit in the lobby of the John Bardo Center on Sept. 17. WSU Alums who went on to teach within a one-hour radius of Wichita were invited to the event.
Zachary Ruth, Photographer