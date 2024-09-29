Here’s where and how to vote in upcoming elections

The Nov. 5 general election is approaching soon. Below is information that voters registered in the Wichita area need to know for the upcoming election.
Visit this link to find your specific voting location for the upcoming general election on Nov. 5.
Voter registration deadline
The deadline to register to vote online, by mail, or in person is Oct. 15, 2024. To learn more about how to register to vote online, please visit here and to learn more about how to register to vote in-person or online, please visit here.
What to bring to the polls
The state of Kansas requires a valid photo ID in order to vote. This doesn’t have to be a driver’s license.
To learn more about voting IDs, click here.