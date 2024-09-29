Here’s where and how to vote in upcoming elections

Garima Thapa Shockers vote coalition hosted the national voter registration day in the north patio of Rhatigan Student Center on Sept. 17. Food and games were provided to encourage students to register.

The Nov. 5 general election is approaching soon. Below is information that voters registered in the Wichita area need to know for the upcoming election.

Visit this link to find your specific voting location for the upcoming general election on Nov. 5. Where to vote Oct. 21 to Nov. 1, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sedgwick County Election Office 510 N. Main, Suite 101, Wichita, Kansas, 67203 Oct. 21 to Nov. 2, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sedgwick County Extension Office 7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67205

Reformation Lutheran 7601 E. 13th St N., Wichita, Kansas 67206

Voter registration deadline

The deadline to register to vote online, by mail, or in person is Oct. 15, 2024. To learn more about how to register to vote online, please visit here and to learn more about how to register to vote in-person or online, please visit here.

What to bring to the polls

The state of Kansas requires a valid photo ID in order to vote. This doesn’t have to be a driver’s license.