PHOTOS: SAC gears up for halloween with Make & Take Pumpkin Painting

Students passing through the RSC could stop by, design pumpkins and keep one for themselves at SAC’s make & take pumpkin painting event.
Allison Campbell and Avery GathrightNovember 1, 2024
Nazia Chowdhury shows off her colored pumpkin in pride while attending SAC's free pumpkin painting event. Chowdhury and other students were able to pick and color their own plastic pumpkins ahead of Halloween in the RSC.
About the Contributors
Allison Campbell
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief
Allison Campbell is the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.
Avery Gathright
Avery Gathright, Reporter