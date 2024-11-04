Men’s basketball transfer Corey Washington plans to make his family proud, at WSU and beyond

Kristy Mace Corey Washington calls for the ball to be passed to him during the first half. Washington, a junior, is in his first season with Wichita State and scored 15 points on Oct. 27.

Corey Washington wants to make it to the NBA. If that falls through, he said “I just want to stay around the game.”

The junior forward who transferred to Wichita State from Saint Peter’s University in New Jersey over the offseason, said he would like to coach in the future. He said it doesn’t matter if it’s youth basketball, high school or college.

Originally from Arkansas, Washington has found a home in Wichita and said he’s getting used to the new team and school.

“It’s an adjustment,” he said. “You just have to use that to (the best of) your ability. So just fitting in with the guys and creating a relationship is what’s most important.”

Washington said his family back home is his biggest source of motivation. He wants to make sure they’re taken care of. Tattooed on his arm is his grandmother’s house and the street names of the corner where he played basketball growing up.

He said he grew up watching his mom work hard as a nurse at both a hospital and his school. Now, he said, “The biggest thing for sure is to put (her) in a big house, have her not work.”

Head coach Paul Mills said the team’s offense this year looks promising, with players able to use their strengths to open up the court and score points.

“I think having AJ (McGinnis) and Corey Washington out there simultaneously, you have two guys who can really feed off each other,” he said. “And Corey can really get to the rim.”

Washington’s teammate, Ronnie DeGray, said he’s gotten to know him since playing together and spending time off the court with the team. He called Washington a “jokester.”

“Especially when I first met him, I didn’t think he talked very much, but the more comfortable he got, the more he’s opened up,” DeGray said. “I’ve been blessed to meet Corey and get to know him outside of just (the) basketball aspects.”

Washington is planning ahead with a degree that he said will help him with coaching. He’s studying sports management.

In the end, Washington said it doesn’t matter where he ends up, in the NBA or as a coach.

“It’s my story. But I’ve still got room,” he said, pointing to the inkless skin on his upper arm.