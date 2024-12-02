Wichita State’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research has a new director

Wichita State has a new executive director for its Center for Economic Development and Business Research, a research entity that highlights trends and data in Wichita and statewide.

Bekah Selby-Leach replaces Jeremy Hill, who had previously headed the center for 15 years.

Prior to November, Selby-Leach worked at Emporia State since 2017. Her various roles at ESU, including interim assistant provost and director of Institutional Research and Accreditation, centered around economics, data and analysis.

In a WSU news release, Selby-Leach said she looks forward to advancing the economic center to allow the community to make informed decisions.

The Center for Economic Development and Business Research is housed under the Barton School of Business. It has existed for nearly 60 years.