PHOTOS: Fall 2024 Commencement

More than 1,200 Fall 2024 graduates were honored with their degrees during two commencement ceremonies on Sunday.
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-ChiefDecember 15, 2024
Allison Campbell
An undergraduate WSU student holds up her degree during the Fall 2024 Commencement ceremony.
Allison Campbell
An undergraduate WSU student holds up her degree during the Fall 2024 Commencement ceremony.
