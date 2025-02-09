Wichita State softball off to best start since 1994, sweeps GCU Kickoff Classic

Zachary Ruth Graduate Student Ellee Eck slides in to third base during the exhibition game against Butler Community College on Oct. 3. Eck previously played for Standford University, appearing in the 2023 and 2024 Womens College Softball World Series.

The Wichita State softball team is off to its best start to a season since 1994. The team won all five of its games in the GCU Kickoff Classic in Phoenix over the weekend.

Friday

Northern Illinois

Wichita State won its seventh consecutive opening-day game as they beat Northern Illinois University, 10-4 on Feb. 7. Nine of WSU’s 10 runs came from homers.

In her first at-bat for the Shockers, junior outfielder Jodie Epperson drove in the first runs of the season when she hit a two-run home run to left center field. Graduate student outfielder Lauren Lucas also homered on the very next at-bat in her first appearance since 2023.

Junior Taylor Sedlacek and freshman Catelyn Beckerley both hit two-run home runs in the middle innings. In the fifth inning, Epperson hit her second home run of the game.

Junior Alex Aguilar was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings of four-run ball. Freshman Ava Sliger made her first collegiate appearance in relief as she closed out the game with two no-hit innings.

Grand Canyon

The Shockers topped the hosts of the invitational, Grand Canyon University, 4-1. Sophomore pitcher Chloe Barber threw a complete game, not allowing an earned run and striking out nine batters.

Graduate student outfielder Ellee Eck got the scoring started in the second inning with a two-run single. In the fourth GCU scored on a throwing error, senior Caroline Tallent secured the win with a two-RBI single to right field in the fifth inning.

Saturday

Colgate

Going into day two, the Shockers were able to keep up their winning ways, shutting out Colgate University, 6-0. Redshirt freshman Erica Shertz and freshman Ryley Nihart made their Shocker debuts in the circle. Nihart pitched two perfect innings in relief.

The Shockers put up a four spot in the first inning with the help of a three-run home run by junior Sami Hood. In the fourth, Beckerley hit her second home run of the weekend helping the Shockers extend their lead.

Montana

Wichita State closed out its second doubleheader in as many days by defeating the University of Montana, 8-1. Lucas broke out by going 4-4 at the plate with four RBIs and a home run.

Lucas and Tallent combined to drive in all of WSU’s first four runs. Then, the Shockers put together a four-run sixth inning to clinch the game.

Barber made her second appearance in the circle coming in relief. She pitched 4.2 innings, striking out eight and earning the win.

Sunday

Colgate

Wichita State got out of Arizona early as it run-ruled the Raiders, 9-1. In a repeat of their first matchup against Colgate, the Shockers were able to put up a four spot in the first inning, the run ending with a Tallent homer.

In the third inning, the Shockers one-upped themselves by scoring five runs through a long rally. Aguilar earned her third win of the weekend.

Next, the Shockers will play in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational from Feb. 13 to 15 in Clearwater, Florida. All five of the Shocker’s upcoming opponents were ranked or received votes in the preseason USA Softball Top 25 poll.