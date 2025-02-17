Ben Stein cancels Wichita State visit

Photo courtesy of Wichita State University.

Ben Stein, an actor, lawyer and writer, has canceled his planned speaking appearance at Wichita State, the university announced Monday morning.

Stein was scheduled to speak on March 11 as part of the Barton Speaker Series. Tickets to the free event were quickly claimed in January. The university had started a waitlist for others hoping to hear Stein speak.

In an announcement sent out via WSU’s student and faculty/staff newsletters, the university said, “Stein informed the university last week of his need to cancel due to personal circumstances.”

Stein is best known for his role as a teacher in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” He also comments on current events including politics.

In recent years, Stein garnered controversy over comments about Aunt Jemima’s pancake syrup, as well as his participation in a 2008 film, “Expelled: No Intelligence Allowed,” in which Stein connects the theory of evolution to oppressive government regimes including Nazi Germany.

The planned event sparked some controversy among WSU faculty. At a Jan. 27 Faculty Senate meeting, at-large Faculty Sen. Chase Billingham criticized the choice to invite Stein to speak.

“I think that this is going to be a highly volatile and divisive speech,” Billingham said at the meeting. “I would very much like for faculty to have a greater voice in the selection of speakers that we bring onto campus.”



In the news release, WSU President Richard Muma expressed interest in future lines of communication with Stein.

“We wish Ben well and hope there may be an opportunity to collaborate in the future,” Muma said.