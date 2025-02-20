Pierre Couisnard, son of former Wichita State basketball player, commits to men’s basketball team next season

(Photo courtesy of PJ Couisnard on X)

Pierre Couisnard, son of the former Wichita State men’s basketball player PJ Couisnard, will continue a family legacy as a Shocker.

Pierre announced his commitment to Wichita State for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday night via X.

Pierre will join the Shockers next season with his current teammate at the Legacy School of Sport Sciences in Houston, Tyrus Rathan-Mayes. Rathan-Mayes committed to play for Wichita State last September.

PJ, Pierre’s father, is the head coach at Legacy and was a member of Wichita State’s men’s basketball team from 2003-07. PJ averaged 10.4 points on 46.1% shooting for his career as a Shocker. He also averaged 5.4 rebounds per game and swatted 98 shots.

According to an article by The Wichita Eagle, Pierre has spent the last five years battling a patellar fracture and has been cleared to play in his final season of high school basketball.