The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Wichita State episode of ‘The College Tour’ available now

Megan Bailey, ReporterFebruary 26, 2025
Kristy Mace
Kadrian Ayarza films her lines for the Amazon Prime show, “The College Tour.” Ayarza filmed her A Roll outside the Shocker Success Center on Sept. 10.

Wichita State’s episode of the “The College Tour” is now available for students and the WSU community to watch. 

“The College Tour” is a show featuring universities from all over the country. It showcases each academic college and elements of campus life through the experience of current students.

Filmed on campus in September, the Amazon Prime episode “offers a unique opportunity to experience campus through the eyes of Wichita State students, highlighting WSU’s student-centered, innovation-driven mindset,” according to the university.

The full episode of “The College Tour” can be viewed at wichita.edu/thecollegetour. The episode will also premiere on Amazon Prime on May 27.

About the Contributors
Megan Bailey
Megan Bailey, Reporter
Megan Bailey is a reporter for The Sunflower. Bailey is a senior pursuing a degree in communication studies. Before joining The Sunflower, she interned at NPR-affiliate KMUW, writing spots for the radio. After she graduates from Wichita State, she wants to be a reporter at a radio station. Outside of work, she enjoys swimming, singing and dancing. Her favorite band is Twenty One Pilots. She goes by she/her.
Kristy Mace
Kristy Mace, Photographer
Kristy Mace is a photographer for The Sunflower. Mace served as the photo editor during the 2023-2024 year. She's majoring in psychology. Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.