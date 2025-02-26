Wichita State episode of ‘The College Tour’ available now

Kristy Mace Kadrian Ayarza films her lines for the Amazon Prime show, “The College Tour.” Ayarza filmed her A Roll outside the Shocker Success Center on Sept. 10.

Wichita State’s episode of the “The College Tour” is now available for students and the WSU community to watch.

“The College Tour” is a show featuring universities from all over the country. It showcases each academic college and elements of campus life through the experience of current students.

Filmed on campus in September, the Amazon Prime episode “offers a unique opportunity to experience campus through the eyes of Wichita State students, highlighting WSU’s student-centered, innovation-driven mindset,” according to the university.

The full episode of “The College Tour” can be viewed at wichita.edu/thecollegetour. The episode will also premiere on Amazon Prime on May 27.