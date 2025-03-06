Men’s basketball squeaks by with win at Rice

Kristy Mace Fifth-year guard Justin Hill jumps for a basket attempt in the second half against UAB. Hill scored one point during his play time on Feb. 27.

Wichita State men’s basketball made its first trip to Tudor Fieldhouse since 1949, upsetting Rice University’s senior night by four points on Thursday evening, 63-59.

With the win, the Shockers’ overall record lifted to 18-12 overall and 8-9 in the American Athletic Conference. The Owls dropped to 13-18 on the season and 4-14 in AAC play.

Neither team shot lights out as Wichita State made 38% of its shots from the floor, which included a 14% mark from 3-point range. The 14% from deep is the team’s lowest since November. At the same time, Rice managed 36% shooting from the floor, the second-lowest shooting percentage against WSU this season.

Wichita State head coach Paul Mills said in his postgame radio interview that the team just wasn’t able to find the bottom of the hoop throughout the game.

“But you know, if you can hold the other team and you can defend and keep them to 36%, you’re going to have a chance,” Mills said.

The Shockers outrebounded Rice by 10, 46-36, which included an 18-11 advantage on the offensive glass. Wichita State converted 15 second-chance points.

Mills said the offensive rebounds played a big factor in the win, especially with the Shockers’ poor 3-point shooting.

“I thought our aggressiveness helped,” Mills said. “You end up with 18 (offensive) boards and then that gives you an opportunity. We just got to convert at a higher rate.”

Senior guard Harlond Beverly led Wichita State’s scoring efforts, dropping a game-high 16 points on 6-13 shooting. Beverly has eclipsed double-digit scoring in every game he’s had against Rice as a Shocker.

Mills said Beverly did great offensively.

“When you look at Harlond and his ability to come in, I think he was a plus-10 at the half,” Mills said. “And was able to get to the paint.”

Senior forward Ronnie DeGray III scored just seven points in the game but pulled down 16 boards, a new career-high.

Rice showed pressure on inbound passes early in the first half that flustered Wichita State’s offensive rhythm.

The Owls took advantage and went on a 6-0 run to take an 8-2 lead. Four of Rice’s points during the run came directly from the Shockers turning the ball over in the midcourt, resulting in easy layups going the other way.

Once the Owls strayed from their press defense, Wichita State found breathing room and went on a 17-2 run to take the largest lead by either team in the period, 26-16. Beverly scored 11 unanswered points by himself during the run.

Rice cut the Shockers’ lead to two points by the end of the half, but senior guard Bijan Cortes drained a 3-pointer from the left elbow with 34 seconds remaining. Wichita State went into the break leading, 31-28.

To start the second half, DeGray slammed one home in transition after pickpocketing an Owls player. This led to a 6-0 run by the Shockers, 37-28.

Wichita State went up by 10 points again, following another 6-0 run later in the half, 45-35.

Rice etched into the Shockers’ lead for the rest of the half and, with 1:17 left in the game, the home team got within a single point, 58-57. A layup from Cortes, defensive stops and clutch free throws with under a minute left helped Wichita State secure its four-point margin of victory.

Next up, Wichita State will return home to conclude its regular season in Charles Koch Arena against the University of Tulsa on Sunday, March 9. Tipoff on senior day is scheduled for 1 p.m.