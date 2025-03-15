OPINION: Put down the Guinness and pick up a pack of Tayto: Going beyond drinking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday born from the conversion of Ireland to Catholicism, has become the epitome of Americans’ idea of Irish culture.

That boils down to getting hammered on Guinness and wearing green.

But Ireland is so much more than leprechauns and four-leaf clovers. Starting with the food, instead of a pint, why not pick up a bag? A bag of Tayto.

Tayto is the most popular brand of crisps, or chips, in Ireland. Tayto invented and produced the first flavored potato crisps. The crisps have been produced in a castle, named Tayto Castle, outside of Tandragee, Ireland, since 1956.

If you aren’t hungry for crisps, why not chips, also known as fries? Or even a spice bag, which is an Irish-Chinese fusion dish of salt and chili chips, shredded chicken, peppers, fried onions and a variety of spices. The dish is so beloved in Ireland that since 2021, there’s been a petition to have a holiday for it.

Ireland can also be celebrated through their many accomplishments in the arts. If you enjoy animated movies, why not watch something from Cartoon Saloon Studio, which, through movies like “Song of the Sea” and “Wolfwalkers,” celebrate the Irish mythos of selkies and the man-wolves of Ossory?

When it comes to literature, T.J. Boynton — a Wichita State University associate professor who teaches British and Irish literature — recommended several authors.

“There are so many great Irish writers beyond (James) Joyce,” Boynton said via email. “Jonathan Swift, Oscar Wilde, W.B. Yeats, Flann O’Brien, Elizabeth Bowen, Kate O’Brien … To name the first few that come to mind.”

Ireland is more than just stereotypes, and it’s important to go beyond these stereotypes, especially considering how most formed under colonialist rule.

“Irish culture, in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, is still pivotally shaped by (British colonialist) legacies,” Boynton said. “And many of the negative stereotypes held by those in the U.S. (e.g. ‘The Fighting Irish’) are the product of them as well.”

So ditch the bar and stereotypes this St. Patrick’s Day, and engage with Irish culture through food, art, literature or just watching “Derry Girls.”