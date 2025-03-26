Provost, vice president for Student Affairs release statements about how WSU is handling federal DEI changes

Wichita State’s provost released a statement on Wednesday via the university’s faculty and staff newsletter saying that WSU is making several changes to comply with federal challenges to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Vice President for Student Affairs Teri Hall released her own statement via the student newsletter, referencing Lounsbery’s statement and saying that students can reach out with questions.

“As a result of the recent orders and actions, DEI efforts within the higher education landscape continue to evolve,” Provost Monica Lounsbery wrote in the statement. “At Wichita State, and in alignment with other Kansas Board of Regents institutions, we are conducting a systematic review of our policies, procedures and programs to ensure compliance with changing federal and state requirements.”

The provost pointed to a few changes that WSU has made, including reviewing the university’s strategic plan, specifically the Inclusive Excellence Plan.

The provost’s statement was published after The Sunflower reached out to WSU Strategic Communications requesting information regarding changes to the university’s Inclusive Excellence Plan page.

The Inclusive Excellence Plan outlines goals for creating an inclusive campus.

Recently, the plan was removed from its previous page on the university’s website and replaced with statistics from its 2024 report. The page has also been updated with a disclaimer saying, “This content is being reviewed in light of recent changes to state and federal laws, orders, and guidance.”

In her statement, Lounsbery acknowledged these changes, saying, “Changes to the WSU website, programs, initiatives and events as the university works to ensure continued compliance. You may notice disclaimer language on some web pages currently under review.”

Lounsbery also acknowledged the impact of federal cuts on research funding. In a February town hall for faculty and staff, university President Richard Muma shared that two grants were stopped as a result of federal funding cuts.

“While the effects of changes in our federal and state government may not be immediate for everyone, it is likely that at some point, these shifts will touch each of us in different ways,” Lounsbery wrote in her statement. “As the need to respond to changes occurs, we will continue to make every effort to communicate, because that is an important part of our process.”

“… Lastly, though our campus must comply with state and federal requirements, we are and will remain firmly committed to the ability of all members of our campus community to thrive and succeed.”

Hall encouraged students with questions or concerns to attend an upcoming Student Government virtual town hall with university administration, which will be held via the Student Government Association’s YouTube channel. Students can submit questions before or during the town hall to [email protected].

“My door is always open to talk, or you can reach out to members of my staff,” Hall wrote. “As more information comes to light, we’ll meet individually with student groups as needed.”

The Student Affairs office is located in the Rhatigan Student Center, room 210A. The office can also be reached by phone at 316-978-3021 or email at [email protected].