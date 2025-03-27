Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Student Senate passes preliminary student fees funding, adds $9,000 for Tilford Commission

Ainsley Smyth, News EditorMarch 27, 2025
Ainsley Smyth
Senators listen to deliberations on the allocation of student fee funding during the Student Senate meeting on March 26.

Wichita State’s Student Senate passed its initial allocation of student fees for fiscal year 2026 in a Wednesday night meeting that went into the early morning hours of Thursday morning. The Senate added $9,000 for The Tilford Commission, which the Student Government Association’s Student Fee Commission previously recommended funding at $0

This was the only change made to the recommended budget.

A page of a presentation on the student fee allocation recommendation for fiscal year 2026, outlining the Student Fee Committee’s recommendation for entities within the Equal Opportunity Fund.

The Student Fee Commission’s reasoning for recommending $0 to go to The Tilford Commission was what multiple commissioners called a “confusing” budget presentation. However, The Tilford Commission’s director of operations, Tia Owens, spoke at the Senate meeting. She asked the Senate to consider funding the commission, saying that she was unprepared for the initial presentation due to the short timeline to prepare. Some departments were given just over a day to prepare a presentation on their budgets.

A page of a presentation on the student fee allocation recommendation for fiscal year 2026, outlining the Student Fee Committee’s recommendation for entities within the Student Services Fee.

“I didn’t fully understand the scope or the depth that was expected of me at that time and, for that, I want to apologize,” Owens said. 

At its next meeting on April 2, the Senate will vote to formally move money initially allocated to its Special Project and Capital Fund to the Tilford Commission. 

On April 9, the Senate will vote to either pass or fail the entire student fees budget.

A recording of the March 26-27 meeting is available via SGA’s YouTube Channel.

Print this Story
About the Contributor
Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth, News Editor
Ainsley Smyth is the news editor of The Sunflower. Smyth previously worked as a reporter. She is a junior pursuing a bachelor’s in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media production.