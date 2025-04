Ainsley Smyth Parking lot 21N, adjacent to the Marcus Welcome Center, will be closed April 1 and 2.

The parking lot adjacent to the Marcus Welcome Center, Lot 21N, will close Tuesday, April 1, and Wednesday, April 2.

Red reserved and accessible lots may still be used during the closure. The lot will reopen on Thursday, April 3.

Parking Services said in an email that the lot will be closed in preparation for fireworks, which will be set off after a baseball game on Wednesday.

Students, faculty and staff can email [email protected] with any questions.