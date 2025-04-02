Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Registration for summer, fall classes opens Monday

Megan BaileyApril 2, 2025
Garima Thapa
Students walk by the Rhatigan Student Center on the second day of the fall semester.

Wichita State students will be able to enroll for summer and fall classes starting on Monday, April 7. 

Registration opens for students in groups, beginning Monday with seniors (90 credit hours or more), Honors College students and graduate students.

Tuesday: Juniors (60-89 hours)

Wednesday: Sophomores (30-59 hours)

Thursday: Freshmen (less than 30 hours)

Friday: Non-degree seeking students

Steps to register:

  • Log in to myWSU
  • Click on the “myClasses” tab
  • Click the “Student Registration (Banner 9)” link under “View My Schedule”
  • Click “Register/Drop/View My Schedule”
  • Select the term you want to register for
  • Search for classes using the CRN number, which can be found on the course schedule
  • Click “Add to Summary”
  • When you have added all your classes, hit “Submit”

For more information on registration, students can visit the registration website. Students can find dates related to enrollment including adding or dropping classes on the semester calendar.

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Megan Bailey
Megan Bailey, Reporter
Megan Bailey is a reporter for The Sunflower. Bailey is a senior pursuing a degree in communication studies. Before joining The Sunflower, she interned at NPR-affiliate KMUW, writing spots for the radio. After she graduates from Wichita State, she wants to be a reporter at a radio station. Outside of work, she enjoys swimming, singing and dancing. Her favorite band is Twenty One Pilots. She goes by she/her.
Garima Thapa
Garima Thapa, Photo Editor
Garima Thapa is the photo editor for The Sunflower. Thapa is in their third year at Wichita State, studying communications. Thapa uses she/they pronouns.