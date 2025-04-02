Registration for summer, fall classes opens Monday

Wichita State students will be able to enroll for summer and fall classes starting on Monday, April 7.
Registration opens for students in groups, beginning Monday with seniors (90 credit hours or more), Honors College students and graduate students.
Tuesday: Juniors (60-89 hours)
Wednesday: Sophomores (30-59 hours)
Thursday: Freshmen (less than 30 hours)
Friday: Non-degree seeking students
Steps to register:
- Log in to myWSU
- Click on the “myClasses” tab
- Click the “Student Registration (Banner 9)” link under “View My Schedule”
- Click “Register/Drop/View My Schedule”
- Select the term you want to register for
- Search for classes using the CRN number, which can be found on the course schedule
- Click “Add to Summary”
- When you have added all your classes, hit “Submit”
For more information on registration, students can visit the registration website. Students can find dates related to enrollment including adding or dropping classes on the semester calendar.