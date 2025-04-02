Registration for summer, fall classes opens Monday

Garima Thapa Students walk by the Rhatigan Student Center on the second day of the fall semester.

Wichita State students will be able to enroll for summer and fall classes starting on Monday, April 7.

Registration opens for students in groups, beginning Monday with seniors (90 credit hours or more), Honors College students and graduate students.

Tuesday: Juniors (60-89 hours)

Wednesday: Sophomores (30-59 hours)

Thursday: Freshmen (less than 30 hours)

Friday: Non-degree seeking students

Steps to register:

Log in to myWSU

Click on the “myClasses” tab

Click the “Student Registration (Banner 9)” link under “View My Schedule”

Click “Register/Drop/View My Schedule”

Select the term you want to register for

Search for classes using the CRN number, which can be found on the course schedule

Click “Add to Summary”

When you have added all your classes, hit “Submit”

For more information on registration, students can visit the registration website. Students can find dates related to enrollment including adding or dropping classes on the semester calendar.