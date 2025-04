A map showing parking lots 5 and 19W, which will be closed April 7-8. (Photo illustration courtesy of Wichita State University)

Lot 19W and the east half of Lot 5, near Eck Stadium, will be closed Monday, April 7, through Tuesday, April 8, due to an event at the stadium. The student and visitor lots will reopen on April 9.

“Students that typically park in these lots will need to park in other green lots during this time,” the university said in its announcement.

Students and staff can read more about where to park on the university website.