‘Better suited’: SGA senator leaves Senate for Supreme Court

Mya Scott SGA Sen. Ryan Nuckles gives a farewell speech before the senate. Nuckles was voted in as associate justice with 22 votes yes and one vote to abstain.

Student Government Association Sen. Ryan Nuckles left the Student Senate Wednesday for a new position. Nuckles, a sophomore political science major, is moving to SGA’s judicial branch, where he will be an associate justice.

“I love Senate, I really do,” Nuckles said at a Wednesday night Senate meeting, his last as a senator. “… But I want to go into law, so I think the judicial branch will be better suited to my skill set and my future career goals.”

The Senate voted almost unanimously to approve his appointment.

SGA’s Supreme Court decides on issues of SGA’s bylaws and constitution and hears traffic and academic appeals.

In what he called his “farewell speech,” Nuckles thanked his colleagues and the student body presidential administration.

Nuckles has worked with Loud Light and Shockers Vote!, two voter advocacy organizations. Speaker of the Senate Victoria Owens praised his work with Shockers Vote! and encouraged the Senate to approve his appointment to the court.

“I can’t see a better person who could serve on our court and do really fantastic nonpartisan work,” Owens said.