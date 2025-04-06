Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Wichita State hosts 15th annual drag show

Drag queens from Wichita and across the country performed in the 1950s themed show, hosted by Loosey Laduca from RuPaul’s Drag Race
Zachary Ruth, PhotographerApril 6, 2025
Imele walks into the audience to recieve cash tips for her performance. Audience members were encouraged to tip the queens, either with cash or electronically.
