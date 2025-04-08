Engineering Dean Muscat leaving for provost position at Cal State East Bay

Wichita State’s dean of the College of Engineering, Anthony Muscat, has accepted a position as provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, East Bay. Muscat’s last day will be June 30, according to the announcement from WSU Provost Monica Lounsbery on Tuesday morning.

“I want to extend my congratulations to Dean Muscat on this exciting next chapter and thank him for his leadership,” Lounsbery wrote in the announcement, sent via WSU’s faculty and staff newsletter.

Muscat has been the dean of engineering since July 2021 and, according to his university profile, has been working in higher education for more than 30 years. The College of Engineering was ranked eighth in engineering research and development this year.

According to Lounsbery’s announcement, the university will select an interim dean and begin a nationwide search for Muscat’s replacement.

“I am confident in the strength and dedication of our faculty and staff, and I’m committed to supporting the College of Engineering through this period of change,” Lounsbery wrote.