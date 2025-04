A screenshot of the live stream where the student town hall will be hosted on the Student Government Association’s Youtube channel.

Wichita State students can hear from university leaders about current campus events and ask questions or share concerns on Thursday, April 10, at a virtual town hall hosted by the Student Government Association.

The town hall will be held live via SGA’s YouTube channel at 3:15 p.m. Students can access the live stream here.

Students can email their questions to [email protected] before or during the town hall meeting.