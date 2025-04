Ainsley Smyth Parking lot 19E on April 9.

A portion of Lot 19E will be closed Thursday, April 10, through Sunday, April 13, for an event. The lot will reopen on April 14.

Faculty, staff and students who park in the lot will need to move their vehicles prior to the closure to avoid a citation.

Accessible and reserved spots are not included in the closure and can still be used as usual.