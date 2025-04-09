Student body overwhelmingly votes to allow SGA to appoint senators

Kass Lewis Student Government Association Chief Elections Commissioner Bella Kilman announces unofficial results of the 2025 general election.

Wichita State students voted 90% in favor of an amendment to allow the Speaker of the Student Senate to appoint people to fill empty Senate seats.

1,666 students voted for the change, 455 chose to abstain from the question and 181 voted no, according to results provided to The Sunflower by the Student Government Association’s Elections Commission.

When the Senate passed the amendment in February, Speaker Victoria Owens said appointing senators would help to fill a “dwindling” Senate.

The Speaker currently has the ability to install interim senators, who then have to be voted in by their constituents.

According to Chief Elections Commissioner Bella Kilman, 2,302 students voted in the election, 17.8% of those eligible.

Students can watch the election results announcement via SGA’s YouTube channel.