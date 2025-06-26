Shocker baseball signs two Wichita natives

Garima Thapa The Shockers’ bench watches their teammates play against the East Carolina Pirates on May 3. WSU lost the game, 6-1.

Two Wichita natives will continue their collegiate baseball careers at Wichita State.

Owen Rush, an Eisenhower High School graduate, signed with the Shockers on June 19, while Drew Bugner’s commitment was confirmed on Thursday by The Wichita Eagle. Bugner is an Andale High School graduate.

Rush played for Fort Scott Community College, a junior college in Kansas, for two seasons and redshirted one. He batted .365 with four home runs, 12 RBI and stole 14 bases last season for the Greyhounds. Primarily used in the infield, Rush made five errors and turned 29 double-plays in 51 games.

Bugner played his junior season at Pittsburg State, a Division II school in Kansas, after spending two seasons at Pratt Community College, another Kansas junior college. Pitt State finished last season with a 42-12 record. Bugner started in 40 games and mostly played in the outfield.

He batted .407 with 48 RBI, 17 doubles, five triples and four homers. Bugner was named a First Team Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association selection in his only season for the Gorillas.

Rush is one of three players from Fort Scott to transfer to WSU and Bugner is one of three Division II transfers so far, according to 64 Analytics.