Shocker baseball signs two Wichita natives

Owen Prothro, ReporterJune 26, 2025
Garima Thapa
The Shockers’ bench watches their teammates play against the East Carolina Pirates on May 3. WSU lost the game, 6-1.

Two Wichita natives will continue their collegiate baseball careers at Wichita State.

Owen Rush, an Eisenhower High School graduate, signed with the Shockers on June 19, while Drew Bugner’s commitment was confirmed on Thursday by The Wichita Eagle. Bugner is an Andale High School graduate.

Rush played for Fort Scott Community College, a junior college in Kansas, for two seasons and redshirted one. He batted .365 with four home runs, 12 RBI and stole 14 bases last season for the Greyhounds. Primarily used in the infield, Rush made five errors and turned 29 double-plays in 51 games.

Bugner played his junior season at Pittsburg State, a Division II school in Kansas, after spending two seasons at Pratt Community College, another Kansas junior college. Pitt State finished last season with a 42-12 record. Bugner started in 40 games and mostly played in the outfield.

He batted .407 with 48 RBI, 17 doubles, five triples and four homers. Bugner was named a First Team Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association selection in his only season for the Gorillas.

Rush is one of three players from Fort Scott to transfer to WSU and Bugner is one of three Division II transfers so far, according to 64 Analytics.

Owen Prothro
Owen Prothro, Reporter
Owen Prothro was the 2024-2025 assistant sports editor for The Sunflower. Prothro is pursuing a degree in journalism and media production and hopes to pursue a career in sports writing. Prothro uses he/him pronouns.
Garima Thapa
Garima Thapa, Photographer
Garima Thapa was the photo editor for The Sunflower during the 2024-2025 year. Thapa is in their third year at Wichita State, studying communications. Thapa uses she/they pronouns.