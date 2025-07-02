Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

OPINION: Four Shocker softball, baseball games to re-watch over the 4th of July weekend

Owen Prothro, ReporterJuly 2, 2025
Bryan Chavez
The Shockers watch the fireworks show in Eck Stadium after winning against KU on April 3. (File photo)

With Independence Day on Friday, I thought it’d be good to look back at some firework-packed Wichita State baseball and softball games from the last 10 years.

In no particular order, here are four games that feature long bombs and big hits, with the full-game footage available on YouTube, to kick off the 4th of July weekend.

No. 1: Softball loses 19-16 shootout against Oklahoma in March 2025

Just last season, the Shockers’ softball team went wire-to-wire with No. 2 Oklahoma, but ultimately lost 19-16. Even though WSU lost, the program’s single-game total runs (35) and attendance (1,245 fans) records were broken. Both teams combined for eight homers.

No. 2: Softball rolls over Central Florida in 10-0 run-rule win in April 2018

The Shockers mashed three multi-run home runs en route to a 10-0, five-inning run-rule shortened win and subsequent sweep over Central Florida in April 2018. Mauriana Jamele hit a grand slam, Ryleigh Buck added a two-run shot of her own and Madison Perigan hit a three-run homer in the fifth. WSU allowed three hits the whole game.

No. 3: Baseball comes back to win against Oklahoma 9-8 in April 2015

In April 2015, the Shockers trailed by six runs at home against a No. 25-ranked Oklahoma team, but managed to steal a 9-8 win thanks to a four-run third inning and big hits from Sam Hilliard in the sixth and eighth innings. Taylor Sanagorski mashed a two-RBI homer in the third that capped off the four-run surge and Hilliard’s triple in the sixth and a go-ahead single in the eighth helped WSU boom past the Sooners.

No. 4: Hilliard hits a three-run bomb to advance the baseball team in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship in May 2015

A little over a month after helping snag a win against a top-25 opponent, Hilliard came up in crunch time in May 2015 to help the Shockers advance in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship against Illinois State, 4-3. WSU trailed 3-1 headed into the bottom of the eighth inning, and with two runners on base, Hilliard sent one over the right field wall to take the go-ahead lead, which proved enough for the win.

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Owen Prothro
Owen Prothro, Reporter
Owen Prothro was the 2024-2025 assistant sports editor for The Sunflower. Prothro is pursuing a degree in journalism and media production and hopes to pursue a career in sports writing. Prothro uses he/him pronouns.
Bryan Chavez
Bryan Chavez, Photographer
Bryan Chavez is a first-year photographer for The Sunflower. He is a freshman at Wichita State, majoring in Journalism and Media Production. Chavez is from Dallas, Texas, and wants to pursue a career as a professional sports photographer. Chavez’s pronouns are he/him.