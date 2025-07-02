Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State student among 8 dead in Mexico car crash on family trip

July 2, 2025
Note: This is a developing story. We will continue to report and update as new details emerge.

Nuvia Castillo, a Wichita State student, was among eight dead in a fatal car crash in Mexico on Monday night, according to the GoFundMe.

Castillo was studying nursing at WSU, and she was on a family trip in Mexico with her boyfriend, Orlando Flores

The GoFundMe was organized by Angela Flores, with over 90% raised toward its $5,500 goal. 

“Such a devastating tragedy, we are trying to help both families get back on their feet,” reads the GoFundMe. “Thank you so much for your support and prayers.”

