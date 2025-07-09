What to know about the AfterShocks’ 2025 roster, TBT Wichita Regional

The $1 million, winner-take-all basketball tournament is returning to Wichita later this month.

Charles Koch Arena and Wichita State’s alumni team, the AfterShocks, will host a regional for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) from July 18-22. At six consecutive regionals, Wichita has now become the longest-running TBT regional host since the tournament began in 2014.

Who is on the AfterShocks’ roster?

Zach Bush will coach the AfterShocks for another tournament run, with JR Simon and Garrett Stutz returning as assistant coaches. All three coaches played at WSU during their collegiate careers.

Former Shockers Conner Frankamp (2014-18), Trey Wade (2019-21), Rashard Kelly (2014-18) and Markis McDuffie (2015-19) return for the AfterShocks. Frankamp will run the point guard, while Wade, Kelly and McDuffie will fill forward positions.

Unlike in years past, the bulk of the AfterShocks’ roster will consist of players who never attended Wichita State, as six of this year’s players will be honorary Shockers.

They include Chad Brown (UCF), Chevez Goodwin (USC), James Woodard (Tulsa), Leyton Hammonds (Oklahoma State), Marcus Keene (Central Michigan) and Nike Sibande (Pittsburgh). All of them, except Hammonds, competed for professional teams overseas during the 2024-25 season.

Woodard, Keene and Sibande will fill guard positions, Goodwin and Hammonds will play as forwards, and Brown is slotted as the only center on the roster.

For more information and updates about the AfterShocks’ roster, visit here.

What teams will be in Wichita?

Six other teams will be in Wichita for the regional.

Last year’s runner-up Forever Coogs (Houston’s alumni team), Austin’s Own (Texas’ alumni team), Fire Family (a team debuting in TBT), No Excuses (a Houston-based pro-am team), Run DFW (a Dallas-Fort Worth area team) and Team Challenge ALS (a team formed to raise awareness for ALS) round out this year’s Wichita Regional.

JHX Hoops (Kansas’ alumni team) and Purple Reign (K-State’s alumni team) won’t compete in the Wichita Regional this year, as the two teams will host the Kansas City Regional for the first time.

Additionally, and new to TBT this year, the first regional host to sell 4,000 tickets receives a potential homecourt advantage for the quarterfinals — a benefit that fans in Wichita and Kansas City compete for, as the winners of both regionals play each other in the quarterfinals.

When will the AfterShocks play?

The AfterShocks will start their TBT run against No Excuses on Friday, July 18, at 8 p.m.

If they win, they will face the winner of the game between Austin’s Own and Team Challenge ALS on Sunday, July 20, at 8 p.m. The final game of the 2025 TBT Wichita Regional is Tuesday, July 22, at 8 p.m.

The second-round game can be streamed on FS1, while the first-round and the Wichita Regional final can be streamed on TBT’s YouTube channel.