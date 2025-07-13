Shocker baseball’s Brady Hamilton named Cape Cod League All-Star Game starter

Wichita State baseball’s junior pitcher Brady Hamilton was named a Cape Cod League All-Star on Saturday and will start on the mound for the East Division’s team.

Hamilton currently pitches for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in the league.

The Cape Cod League is a 10-team collegiate summer baseball league that was established in 1923. The league features a 40-game season, with teams composed of players from across all levels of collegiate baseball.

Many major league baseball players have played in the Cape Cod League, including two-time American League MVP Aaron Judge, reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes and seven former players who have been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Hamilton is currently 1-0 in four starts, while tossing 18 innings, bolstering a 1.00 ERA and striking out 12 batters. The Red Sox are unbeaten in the four games that Hamilton has started.

The Red Sox currently have a 13-8-2 record and are one point out of first place in the league standings. Winners receive two points in the standings, one point for a tie and none for a loss.

In his career with the Shockers, Hamilton has appeared in 34 games and has started 24 of them. Hamilton has a record of 4-10 with a 5.47 ERA in 130 innings pitched.

The Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star Game will be played on July 19 in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, at 4 p.m. The game can be streamed on NESN Nation.