The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Shocker baseball’s Nick Potter selected by Astros in fifth round of MLB Draft

Mack Smith, ReporterJuly 14, 2025
Mack Smith
Junior Nick Potter winds up throw a pitch on April 2. Potter got two outs against Kansas State, walked three batters and gave up a run.

For the second year in a row, a pitcher for Wichita State’s baseball team has been selected in the MLB Draft.

On Monday afternoon, junior Nick Potter was picked in the fifth round, 156th overall, by the Houston Astros. His selection comes 364 days after former Shocker Caden Favors was drafted in the sixth round in 2024 by the Cleveland Guardians.

In his lone season with the Shockers, Potter appeared in 23 games, all out of the bullpen. Potter boasted a 2-1 record with a 3.34 ERA and 33 strikeouts. He made three saves throughout the season.

Potter started his college career at Crowder College, a junior college in Missouri, which is where former Shocker and 2015 MLB Draft pick Sam Hilliard began his collegiate career. 

A WSU baseball player has now been picked in 45 straight MLB drafts, excluding the 2020 shortened draft. Potter is now the 99th Shocker to sign with an MLB team since 2000.

