Bigger is better: Shocker women’s basketball embraces size for 2025-26 season

Overhauling Wichita State women’s basketball’s roster this year with bigger guards was the focal point for head coach Terry Nooner after being gutted by the transfer portal this offseason.

“We wanted to be better (at) finishing in the paint,” Nooner said at a press conference Wednesday. “Last year, we finished 47% in the charge circle. (We) want to be better shooting threes, making free throws. I think we lost five games last year where we missed more free throws than the margin of victory.”

Making her homecoming and ushering in this movement is Wichita native graduate guard Jaila Harding, who transferred from New Mexico State in April. Harding had previously played at Wichita Southeast High School as its lead guard from 2017-21. Harding brings much-needed outside shooting in a 5-foot-8 frame.

“Coach Nooner (was) super excited when I FaceTimed him and said I was coming down,” Harding said. “He was actually screaming, so that energy felt good. Everything felt right for the moment.”

Practicing and scrimmaging with Harding has impressed senior forward Bre’Yon White thus far.

“Lights out,” White said of Harding, who led the Aggies in 3-point makes last season with 61.

“There’s no joke, we do a shooting drill probably like every day,” White added. “I would rotate baskets, so I made it to her basket, and just watching her shoot is like, I would love to rebound for her. It’s easy, it’s consistent, and it just looks beautiful. I know if she’s shooting, might not have to rebound, go ahead and go back on defense.”

Getting bigger in the low post is Nooner’s key to being more sound on defense and rebounding. Junior guard Kyleigh Ortiz is the shortest player on the roster, standing 5-foot-6, while the tallest player, Central Arkansas transfer Cheyenne Banks, stands 6-foot-4.

Redshirt freshman guard Fiona Diomande is due to make her debut on the college hardwood, having suffered a torn ACL last year.

“(She’s) just another big guard,” Nooner said. “Fiona is physical; she’s a big-time defender, even before she was hurt. (She’s) just a kid that is not scared, she has no fear … She’s just another big guard who can play defense, who can make plays for people and knock down threes.”

Nooner also stressed versatility in his forwards, particularly with White adding a 3-pointer to her arsenal. White only shot four 3-pointers last season, hitting none.

“We were really intentional with our spring workouts,” White said. “Just working with coach (Antwain) Scales and Mandy (Willems) to polish the shot and get more confident in it.

Nooner emphasized the depth of his roster as its primary identity for the upcoming season.

“Any person can have a superstar night,” Nooner said about his squad. “We want to have a lot of players in double figures … As far as in our practices, we’re a lot more athletic and a lot deeper. We have forwards who can rebound, handle the ball, make plays to each other, forwards that can play perimeter positions and shoot threes.”